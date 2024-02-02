Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali is now a shining star whose stocks have risen exponentially in the football market

If Nwabali decides to leave Chippa United after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), he would be worth 250,000 Euros, according to Transfer Market

When Nwabali joined Chippa United, reports say he was worth only 30,000 Euros (N29 million), but the ongoing AFCON boosted his value

Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is now worth ten times more in the transfer market.

This is coming after the shot-stopper's impressive performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nwabali has shown impressive performance at the AFCN. Photo credit: Pooja and @NwabaliBobo.

Nwabali plays for Chippa United in South Africa but is speculated to be on his way out, as some clubs are showing interest in his services.

Should he decide to leave Chippa United today, the Transfer Market website estimates his value to be worth at least 250,000 Euros (N243 million).

When he joined the South African club from Katsina United, Nwabali was said to be worth 30,000 Euros (N29 million).

Nwabali signed for Chippa United in October 2022 but played only nine games in the 2022/2023 season, Kick-Off reports.

Stanley Nwabali now worth more in transfer market

His stocks in the football market have, however, skyrocketed owing to his good performance at the AFCON.

Nigerians have continuously hailed the shot-stopper and shown him a lot of support on social media.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper picked up an injury during Nigeria's tie against Cameroon. Nigerians were afraid he may not be fit for Nigeria's crucial match against Angola.

In a post on X, Nwabali said:

"Thanks to everyone that checked up and showed disquiet in one way or the other at this strenuous time, I appreciate. We’re all human and anything is prone to happen. Onto the next one!."

