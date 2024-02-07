The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Bafana Bafana of South Africa in yet another thrilling encounter to renew their rivalry at the semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The semi-final match could come down to the player's experiences and how they handle pressure, a situation in which Nigeria is better than the Bafana Bafana. The Super Eagles will triumph over its hash rival, and the match may end with a 3-0 against South Africa.

The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa has become a notch in football and the outcome of the match had turned out to threaten the safety of some travellers.

At 6 pm Nigerian time on Wednesday, February 7, the showdown will begin.