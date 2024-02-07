Nigeria vs South Africa: AFCON 2023 Semi-Final Kick-Off Time, Super Eagles Team News (Live Updates)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Bafana Bafana of South Africa in yet another thrilling encounter to renew their rivalry at the semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The semi-final match could come down to the player's experiences and how they handle pressure, a situation in which Nigeria is better than the Bafana Bafana. The Super Eagles will triumph over its hash rival, and the match may end with a 3-0 against South Africa.
The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa has become a notch in football and the outcome of the match had turned out to threaten the safety of some travellers.
At 6 pm Nigerian time on Wednesday, February 7, the showdown will begin.