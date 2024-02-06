José Peseiro has explained how the Super Eagles can defeat their opponents in Wednesday's fixed match

The Super Eagles coach charged Victor Osimhen, Lookman and Moses Simon to change strategy on the pitch with Bafana Bafana players

He claimed this was needed because some other key players would not be playing with the Eagles

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles head coach, José Peseiro, has called on striker Victor Osimhen and his attacking partners, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon, to "step up" their game when they face Bafana Bafana of South Africa for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash on Wednesday in Bouake City, Cote d'Ivoire.

Peseiro has urged Osimhen, Lookman and others to change their game tactics in their clash against South Africa. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Facebook

The Super Eagles progressed to the semi-final stage in the last four teams in the competition after beating Cameroon (2-0) and Angola (1-0) in the knockout rounds.

But their next opponent, South Africa, has also kept four clean sheets in a row, and Peseiro knows his team will have a tough time breaking down a resolute Bafana Bafana, Leadership reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Bafana Bafana and their goalkeeper, Rohwen Williams, have a psychological advantage, having kept four consecutive clean sheets and saved four penalties against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals.

While praising Nigeria's defensive solidity, Peseiro hopes to see improvements in attack, The Guardian report added.

“We’re missing some key creators like (Kelechi) Iheanacho and (Joe) Aribo, so it’s been hard. But others must now step up,” Peseiro said.

Meanwhile, Osimhen was in doubt about featuring in Nigeria's clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The official statement from the Super Eagles' camp indicated Osimhen suffered a sudden abdominal discomfort and was placed under close watch with a member of the medical team in Abidjan to look after him.

Mikel Obi speaks on AFCON winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles captain John Mikel-Obi tipped the Nigerian team to win the 2023 AFCON.

The former Chelsea midfielder made the prediction a few days before the clash between the Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Obi was captain of Nigeria's team when the Super Eagles won the competition in 2013, and the late Stephen Keshi was the coach.

Source: Legit.ng