Hours before the kick-off of Nigeria versus South Africa African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match, Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna has released an update on the scoreline

Temitope, an elderly Nigerian man, became popular online for accurately predicting the outcome of AFCON matches

In his latest prediction, he did a breakdown of how the match may pan out and issued an appeal to Bafana Bafana supporters for the sake of Nigerians in South Africa

A Nigerian man, Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, has released his scoreline prediction of the Super Eagles of Nigeria AFCON semis clash with South Africa hours before the match.

In a Facebook post in the early hours of Wednesday, Temitope took a swipe at those waiting for his predictions to fail and clarified that he never claimed to be a prophet to be releasing prophecies.

Temitope predicted the match would be a win for the Super Eagles. Photo Credit: Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, X/@NGSuperEagles

Temitope's prediction of Nigeria vs South Africa

While reiterating that Nigeria would win the tournament, Temitope revealed that the scoreline recurring in his subconsciousness was two-nil in favour of the Super Eagles.

He added that it would be another clean sheet and an easier game for Nigeria. He also stated that the match would produce Nigeria's highest number of goals. He went further to break down his prediction:

"In simple English the match will end 2-0 in favor of Nigeria if Nigeria is NOT leading already by 2-0 by the end of the first half. So if the match is 0-0 or 1-0 by the end of first half, the game will end at 2-0 by the end of 90 minutes. If Nigeria is however leading by 2-0 at the half time whistle, the game will be a 4 or 5 goal rout at the end of the game.

"Simpler English-

"0-0 or 1-0 at the end of 45 minutes = 2-0 at final whistle.

"2-0 at half time = 4-0 or 5-0 at final whistle.

"If you no understand I can't break it down more than this. Ask your friend wey dey quick understand book."

He appealed to South Africans not to retaliate violently against Nigerians residing in their country when Bafana Bafana eventually loses the game.

Nigerians react to Temitope's scoreline prediction

Abiodun Olujide said:

"Oracle no dey talk too much ☑️."

Dafe Otite said:

"Men when dey quick understand book plenty for Abe Igi and Black market those days oh ."

Iretidola Akinrowo Ojekhoa said:

"This one you are sensing in your subconscious, if these scores are right then you are on the road to being deified o ."

Kunle Soyege said:

"I watched the South Africa v Cape Verde again and they literally walked out of jail...... don't see them causing an upset.. super eagles seem focused on the job at the hand and the Oracle is our 12th player."

Victor Victor said:

"That’s a bold prediction my broda! And ain’t holding my breath for your getting it right or not! Football is but a game that trounce many a seer!"

White man predicts AFCON semi-final matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had predicted the scorelines of the two AFCON semi-final matches.

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm said the match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, would end in a one-nil scoreline in favour of the Super Eagles.

@callum_wm added that Fulham midfielder Alexander Chuka Iwobi would be the only scorer in the match. In the second game involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, @callum_wm said it would end with two goals in favour of the Central African nation.

