Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has cleared the air regarding his availability for the next match of the Super Eagles

Ekong maintained that his injury cannot stop him from playing in Sunday's final clash between Nigeria and Ivory Coast

Meanwhile, Troost-Ekong has been leading Nigeria’s defense line at the tournament as the team hopes to win a fourth title after successes in 1980, 1994 and 2013 and has only missed one game at the tournament

Following Nigeria's win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has said that he will do everything to be available for the line up of players for the match against Ivory Coast in Cote d'Ivoire of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Ekong disclosed that he would ensure he's selected to be part of the Super Eagles players for the much-anticipated match on Sunday in Abidjan, even if it remains one leg for him.

As reported by The Nation, The 30-year-old defender has been struggling with injury to play for Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Watford defender picked up the injury in the team’s second Group A game against Cote d’Ivoire which Nigeria won by 1-0.

The injury stopped him from playing in the last group game against Guinea Bissau and Kenneth Omeruo replaced him in the starting line.

However, the PAOK of Greece defender returned to the Super Eagles first eleven in the round of 16 clash against Cameroon and he has since played all the games through to the final.

Troost-Ekong scored after 67 minutes for Nigeria and Teboho Mokoena equalised from a 90th -minute spot-kick for South Africa in the semi-final clash on Wednesday at Stade Bouake. Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties and Troost-Ekong converted one of the Nigeria sport kicks.

Sunday’s final is important for every player and Troost-Ekong said it is the game he wouldn’t want to miss.

“I think I have been struggling with injury since the Ivory Coast game and this is the moment I don’t want to miss. Even if it is remain one leg for me I will play. Although, the coach makes the decision on who plays but I will do my best to stay very good,” Troost-Ekong told Nationsport.

AFCON 2023 final: Nigeria vs Ivory Coast match predicted

In a related news, Legit.ng reported that Idah Peterside, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, predicted an easy win for the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the AFCON on Sunday, February 11.

Speaking ahead of the game on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Thursday, February 8, Peterside said it would be a stroll for the Nigerians as the Ivorians would be under intense pressure.

“They (Ivory Coast) only survived by sheer luck to get here. I watched the game against Congo yesterday. They are not as good as we are. They just wobbled and fumbled into the final and they will be under pressure.

“The final game will be so easy; I say it again and we will win easily,” Peterside said.

