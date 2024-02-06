At least, two journalists covering the ongoing AFCON are reporting that Victor Osimhen is on his way to link up with teammates at Bouake

He did not travel with the team yesterday because of abdominal discomfort, which required medical monitoring

The update has relieved some Nigerians who feared he may not be fit for the crucial clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

A Nigerian photojournalist covering the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) posted that Osimhen is on his way to Bouake.

Osimhen's teammates travelled ahead of him to the match venue as they prepared to clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday.

There were fears that Osimhem may not make the starting 11 as he was said to be a little bit unwell.

But according to an X post by Pooja, Osimhen has been cleared to travel and link up with his teammates at Bouake for the crucial semi-finals clash.

Pooja said:

"CONFIRMED! Victor Osimhen is enroute Bouake to meet up with the team after he was CLEARED by the doctors."

A post by another photojournalist, Taofeek Ibrahim, says:

"AFCON: Victor Osimhen is on his way to Bouake to reunite with the team after receiving medical clearance from the doctors."

Reactions as doctors clears Osimhen to join teammates

@ArkitectAkanmu commented:

"I've been desperately refreshing your timeline, waiting for this news all day."

@omorogiec said:

"The man with the mask is back."

@sagesingsong commented:

"Before them no for clear am? Even Clearance Peter go shock the way we got take clear them. Now let's clear SA."

@DipoPopson reacted:

"I knew he was going to join the team. Starboy himself."

@MeePlusYou said:

"At last... Some good news! I can now breath fresh air."

@Tips_With_Real1 said:

"This is the type of news I want from you Pooja. Thanks mate."

Napoli fans on ground to support Osimhen

