A Nigerian lady's knew no bounds as her baby became a UK citizen with a foreign passport of bigger opportunities

The mother was so glad she and her husband made the move to leave Nigeria for better opportunities abroad

Many Nigerians rushed to her comment section to celebrate with her as some people asked how she applied for UK citizenship

A Nigerian lady who relocated with her husband for a better opportunity abroad was happy about her decision.

Years after relocating abroad, she shared her baby's passport to show the kid is now a UK citizen.

The mother showed off her kid's UK passport. Photo source: @cynosure_beautyplace

Source: TikTok

UK passport for kid

She (@cynosure_beautyplace) was happy about sacrificing to seek a better life for her family. The happy mother also thanked her husband for his support.

The lady called her child "my British Baby" in a video. Speaking about her life in the UK, the lady said:

"...to give my kids a good start in life and have them in a land filled with opportunities."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayomide Gold asked:

"Sis please what are the process, I had my baby in the UK as well?"

She answered:

"Is one of the parents a British citizen or ILR holder?"

Opeyemi_2974 said:

"This my first comment here, Keep soaring higher baby girl. Whether it’s a small or big achievement don’t be shy to show it. Hardwork pays."

Hairbyberyl said:

"God is this is a sign that you’ll do this for my baby too."

heryinkeh said:

"Congratulations my Aderike, seeing you on the screen alone makes me smile...love you baby."

Bundlesbyzahra said:

"Congrats sis to get this passport no be beans."

Bims said:

"I pray for this beautiful opportunity for my kids too..congratulations darling..it really worth the sacrifices..may God be with u ma’am."

OLOLADE said:

"Congratulations, Dual citizenship , the greatest gift i want to give my unborn kids, Dear God please."

Source: Legit.ng