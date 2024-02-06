Nigerian Lady Rejoices as Kid Becomes UK Citizen, Shows off Her British Passport
- A Nigerian lady's knew no bounds as her baby became a UK citizen with a foreign passport of bigger opportunities
- The mother was so glad she and her husband made the move to leave Nigeria for better opportunities abroad
- Many Nigerians rushed to her comment section to celebrate with her as some people asked how she applied for UK citizenship
A Nigerian lady who relocated with her husband for a better opportunity abroad was happy about her decision.
Years after relocating abroad, she shared her baby's passport to show the kid is now a UK citizen.
UK passport for kid
She (@cynosure_beautyplace) was happy about sacrificing to seek a better life for her family. The happy mother also thanked her husband for his support.
The lady called her child "my British Baby" in a video. Speaking about her life in the UK, the lady said:
"...to give my kids a good start in life and have them in a land filled with opportunities."
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ayomide Gold asked:
"Sis please what are the process, I had my baby in the UK as well?"
She answered:
"Is one of the parents a British citizen or ILR holder?"
Opeyemi_2974 said:
"This my first comment here, Keep soaring higher baby girl. Whether it’s a small or big achievement don’t be shy to show it. Hardwork pays."
Hairbyberyl said:
"God is this is a sign that you’ll do this for my baby too."
heryinkeh said:
"Congratulations my Aderike, seeing you on the screen alone makes me smile...love you baby."
Bundlesbyzahra said:
"Congrats sis to get this passport no be beans."
Bims said:
"I pray for this beautiful opportunity for my kids too..congratulations darling..it really worth the sacrifices..may God be with u ma’am."
OLOLADE said:
"Congratulations, Dual citizenship , the greatest gift i want to give my unborn kids, Dear God please."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated abroad with her boyfriend shared a video capturing their migration.
The lady (@beautynain) jokingly said she had to take her boyfriend along so that pretty Nigerian ladies would not come between them.
Source: Legit.ng