A Nigerian lady and her boyfriend relocated abroad and made a video of life in their new residence

The lady shared a video of the day before they left Nigeria and said she was grateful to have relocated with her lover

Many Nigerians praised their relationship as some said their relationship is a good example of love

A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad with her boyfriend shared a video capturing their migration.

The lady (@beautynain) jokingly said she had to take her boyfriend along so that pretty Nigerian ladies would not come between them.

The lady and her boyfriend are enjoying life in their new country. Photo source: @beautynain

Lady and lover leave Nigeria

Abroad, the lady and the man continued their love life. They even played like kids in their living room in a TikTok clip.

Many people were amazed by their love goals. The lady said she has been trying to settle into the new country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jenny murs said:

"You both have come a long way. I pray the future favors you guys."

Becky said:

"Saw this on instagram first."

Vivian Chinaza705 said:

"My sweetheart. I miss you guys."

Godiya said:

"I am so drawn to both of you. keep fanning the flame your love."

oyindamolaawe55 said:

"Where all of una dey husband wey dey carry una locate... God and am not wood oo."

BAMIDELE OLABISI said:

"Beauty done leave us ooo. Have a great time."

Wealth Kalu said:

"You have left us oo, congratulations."

Chinny_pro said:

"Wow! Amazing! Nice. Happy for you."

Somtochukwu said:

"It’s a dream come through! I hope this will be my story some day."

BusayoR said:

"Now this is couple goals…. Congratulations."

everythingmeenah0 said:

"Na only me remain for this country, congratulations."

missbill01 said:

"Wow! Congratulations! Me that’s still looking at how I will come and chop noodles."

