Smart Nigerian Man Builds House with Gerard Stone-Coated Roof, Painting Mansion White
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man who spent millions of naira on his building project has been celebrated by many online
  • The man said God helped him as he filmed the intimidating exterior and interior of the beautiful home
  • A few people wondered how much he must have spent on the house, as some prayed to have the same blessing

A young Nigerian man who completed a mansion gave all the glory back to God as he celebrated his achievement.

The man (@callmekoko05) filmed the building painted in white from the outside to show people how grand the exterior looked.

Building in Nigeria/House with thick roofs.
The man had a media wall installed in his house. Photo source: @callmekoko05
Source: TikTok

House with Gerard stone-coated roof

After he was done with the building project, his friends and well-wishers came around. The interior spoke of wealth. The curtains and chairs were regal.

He spent a lot on lighting to beautify every part of the house shown in the clip. His Gerard stone-coated roof matched the colour of the building.

More on young people building houses:

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Flourish said:

"God locate me oooo, congratulations sir."

de_soft_matty wondered:

"How much can build this to the end."

Bhadi~lily said:

"Congratulations @Onalo Stephen I claim for hubby."

AshiomaEmmanuel6262 said:

"Congratulations. I pray that my own house will come this year."

soon can tell said:

"Congratulations i tap from your blessings let me complete mine to my satisfaction."

no-go-there said:

"With just small 40 millions you could build this house."

fundz said:

"Congratulations. I tap from ur blessings."

Brianah said:

"It's so nice and I wish I was your friend so that u tell me of how much you used to build it at all dear."

Osasunity said:

"Congratulations to you You will eat the fruit of ur labour. God wen do una own go still do our own. AMEN."

user662249686398 said:

"Congratulations. I tap to these great testimony."

Angel said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your grace in Jesus name Amen."

elisgolden said:

"Congratulations, I tap for me and my husband Amen."

omashelly39 said:

"More I pray for u long life nd property to u dear."

patrickamarachi28 said:

"Big congrats sir i tapped from this grace amen."

Only_One_Jeff said:

"Congrats️. I tap from your Grace."

Successful man built tall house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a clip of the house he built for himself to secure his future.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on social media, he filmed the house already at the roofing level.

Source: Legit.ng

