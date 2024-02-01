A Nigerian man who spent millions of naira on his building project has been celebrated by many online

The man said God helped him as he filmed the intimidating exterior and interior of the beautiful home

A few people wondered how much he must have spent on the house, as some prayed to have the same blessing

A young Nigerian man who completed a mansion gave all the glory back to God as he celebrated his achievement.

The man (@callmekoko05) filmed the building painted in white from the outside to show people how grand the exterior looked.

The man had a media wall installed in his house. Photo source: @callmekoko05

Source: TikTok

House with Gerard stone-coated roof

After he was done with the building project, his friends and well-wishers came around. The interior spoke of wealth. The curtains and chairs were regal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He spent a lot on lighting to beautify every part of the house shown in the clip. His Gerard stone-coated roof matched the colour of the building.

More on young people building houses:

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Flourish said:

"God locate me oooo, congratulations sir."

de_soft_matty wondered:

"How much can build this to the end."

Bhadi~lily said:

"Congratulations @Onalo Stephen I claim for hubby."

AshiomaEmmanuel6262 said:

"Congratulations. I pray that my own house will come this year."

soon can tell said:

"Congratulations i tap from your blessings let me complete mine to my satisfaction."

no-go-there said:

"With just small 40 millions you could build this house."

fundz said:

"Congratulations. I tap from ur blessings."

Brianah said:

"It's so nice and I wish I was your friend so that u tell me of how much you used to build it at all dear."

Osasunity said:

"Congratulations to you You will eat the fruit of ur labour. God wen do una own go still do our own. AMEN."

user662249686398 said:

"Congratulations. I tap to these great testimony."

Angel said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your grace in Jesus name Amen."

elisgolden said:

"Congratulations, I tap for me and my husband Amen."

omashelly39 said:

"More I pray for u long life nd property to u dear."

patrickamarachi28 said:

"Big congrats sir i tapped from this grace amen."

Only_One_Jeff said:

"Congrats️. I tap from your Grace."

Successful man built tall house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a clip of the house he built for himself to secure his future.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on social media, he filmed the house already at the roofing level.

Source: Legit.ng