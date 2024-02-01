Smart Nigerian Man Builds House with Gerard Stone-Coated Roof, Painting Mansion White
- A Nigerian man who spent millions of naira on his building project has been celebrated by many online
- The man said God helped him as he filmed the intimidating exterior and interior of the beautiful home
- A few people wondered how much he must have spent on the house, as some prayed to have the same blessing
A young Nigerian man who completed a mansion gave all the glory back to God as he celebrated his achievement.
The man (@callmekoko05) filmed the building painted in white from the outside to show people how grand the exterior looked.
House with Gerard stone-coated roof
After he was done with the building project, his friends and well-wishers came around. The interior spoke of wealth. The curtains and chairs were regal.
He spent a lot on lighting to beautify every part of the house shown in the clip. His Gerard stone-coated roof matched the colour of the building.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Flourish said:
"God locate me oooo, congratulations sir."
de_soft_matty wondered:
"How much can build this to the end."
Bhadi~lily said:
"Congratulations @Onalo Stephen I claim for hubby."
AshiomaEmmanuel6262 said:
"Congratulations. I pray that my own house will come this year."
soon can tell said:
"Congratulations i tap from your blessings let me complete mine to my satisfaction."
no-go-there said:
"With just small 40 millions you could build this house."
fundz said:
"Congratulations. I tap from ur blessings."
Brianah said:
"It's so nice and I wish I was your friend so that u tell me of how much you used to build it at all dear."
Osasunity said:
"Congratulations to you You will eat the fruit of ur labour. God wen do una own go still do our own. AMEN."
user662249686398 said:
"Congratulations. I tap to these great testimony."
Angel said:
"Congratulations, I tap from your grace in Jesus name Amen."
elisgolden said:
"Congratulations, I tap for me and my husband Amen."
omashelly39 said:
"More I pray for u long life nd property to u dear."
patrickamarachi28 said:
"Big congrats sir i tapped from this grace amen."
Only_One_Jeff said:
"Congrats️. I tap from your Grace."
Successful man built tall house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a clip of the house he built for himself to secure his future.
In a video that has stirred massive reactions on social media, he filmed the house already at the roofing level.
