A Nigerian woman shared a video to chronicle how she moved her children to Canada to start living with her husband

In the video she shared, the woman and her children were seen clutching their Canadian visas and Nigerian passports with joy on their faces

When they arrived in Canada, they were too happy as the woman and her children flew into the arms of her husband at Toronto airport

A Nigerian woman has successfully moved to Canada to start living with her husband, who was already a resident of the country.

In a heartwarming video seen on TikTok, the woman did not travel alone as she relocated with her three children.

The woman alongside her children, reunited with her husband in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@chidimmaezema.

In the clip shared by @chidimmaezema, the woman and her three children were spotted as they clutched their Nigerian passports and Canadian visas and waved them to the air happily.

She showed her she and her children got ready for the journey to Canada, first taking a flight from Enugu to Lagos.

It was a happy moment when they arrived in Toronto, Canada, and the woman's husband was on the ground to welcome them at the airport.

The happy story inspired a lot of TikTok users, and many went to the comments section to pray for a chance to also relocate abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her four kids move to Canada

@T.gold said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn..... congratulations."

@Anthony Star commented:

"Imagine how much she spent. Congratulating sis."

@Oga One and Half said:

"See as children future just bright overnight. Congrats to you guys."

@Maria Okunade reacted:

"God wey do your own go do for me and my fiancé."

@OLATUNDE JAMAL said:

"I have renewed my passport for the fifth time now but I never Comot for naija but …Marsha Allah., this is my year. Amen."

Lady reveals how long it took her to get residency permit in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady in Canada responded to questions from people asking her about a permanent residency permit in the country.

She said she was able to process and get her own within a short period of four weeks which is one month.

Oludayo Sokumbi, a travel and relocation expert at Japa Consult, told Legit.ng that once the requirements for a Canadian PR are met, one can get it speedily.

