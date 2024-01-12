A lady has successfully moved abroad after acquiring three Nigerian passports and UK visas

As soon as they landed, she shared the good news on TikTok, showing off the passports and her children

The lady, Bukola, described her relocation to the UK with her family as a dream come true for her

A lady showed off three Nigerian passports as she and her family relocated to the UK.

In the video she posted to celebrate their movement to the UK, the lady, Bukola, said it was a dream come true for her.

The lady showed off three Nigerian passports as they moved to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@hoyebimpe.

Source: TikTok

She and her children were seen at the airport as they prepared to be airlifted to the UK.

The lady wrote:

"My dream finally came true. Thank you baba God."

Both her family and friends were around to bid them goodbye.

Her video inspired many comments and congratulatory messages from her followers on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady moves abroad with her family

@Oluwashetemipe said:

"I will continue congratulating people till my own come. Congratulations sis, the land will favour you ijn."

@ajokeonis0 said:

"Let me congratulation you because mine is near. No that people can also type congratulations for me too."

@oluwatoyin said:

"Congrats. I will save dis song because I believe I will use it soon by God's grace for good things like this."

@Arepo Ngozi said:

"Congratulations dear. God I believe you for mine and my kids too soon. Our passport will not expire again this time in Jesus' mighty name Amen."

@Ayinke said:

"Congratulations, sis I believe they will congratulate me and my family soon."

@okolorosemary said:

"Congratulations my dear sister I use your blessings as a point of contact to God to bless me the same way he blesses you, amen."

Source: Legit.ng