A viral TikTpk video showed how a man gave a new iPhone to a young lady who shook his hand

The man approached two young girls and offered to shake their hands, but one of them snubbed him

He then surprised the other girl with an iPhone, making her friend regret her decision and quickly change her mind

A video that went viral on social media captured the moment when a generous man rewarded a young lady with a brand new iPhone for simply shaking his hand, while her friend who snubbed his gesture ended up with nothing.

In a video shared by @manlikenabs, the man approached two young girls who were sitting on a bench and extended his hand to them, hoping to get a friendly handshake.

The girl was surprised to get an iPhone. Photo credit: @manlikenabs/TikTok

However, one of the girls ignored him and turned her face away, showing no interest in him.

The other girl, who was more polite and courteous, accepted his hand and smiled at him. To her astonishment, the man took out an iPhone and handed it to her, appreciating her kindness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MGcsCBae reacted:

“Why is the search Solomon video on bambi did we become international now.”

User8852462910119 said:

“She will feel like greeting everyone on her way Bambi.”

Fasikatilahun wrote:

“Ethiopian girl.”

USonwa28 commented:

“He really taught her a lesson with polite insult. Love when he gave her money to give to the Africa girl. I love the girl already.”

AK amohaa also commented:

“Africa always they are happy people.”

Cilla:

“This shows that they like us for what we can give them.”

Gaillord Kamayi:

Rav:

“She will want to greet any living thing on her way home.”

Realabboy:

“Please did you tell her not to share the money with the girl?”

Steve256:

“They don't like us but they like what we have.”

User4845599777872:

“No one is talking about how beautiful is the black girl d out side inside.”

Rickie254:

“She's not only kind but also beautiful.”

