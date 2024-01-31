A mother of two was grateful for the lovely family she had now, as she remembered how she only wanted to use her husband and run

The stunning woman revealed what her hidden agenda was when she first encountered her husband

She said that her intention was to just squander the man’s money and flee but her schemes did not work out

A delighted mother of two couldn’t stop praising the wonderful family she had now, as she reminisced about how she initially wanted to take advantage of her husband’s money and run away.

The gorgeous woman disclosed her secret plan when she first crossed paths with her husband.

She is now a happy wife. Photo credit: @melanie_queenj/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @melanie_queenj, she confessed that her sole motive was to just waste the man’s money and disappear. Her plots backfired as she fell head over heels in love and gave birth to two adorable children with the man.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olivi753 said:

“I swear,me l have not make a family with him, but the problem is that all the family members ike me, I don't know how to run again.”

Victoria reacted:

“The thing seff shock you but why U wan leave this fyn boy...eehh fine girl.”

Successfulcharity02 commented:

“The boy wey I plan to chop and catch cruise don turn serious boyfriend wey don dey talk about marriage.”

Adepa Elglver:

“I was crushing on a certain a guy so I decided to chop n dump him now l'm 5 months pregnant for him.”

Certified-Beauty:

“My own is that your babies are cute.”

Libra_goddess:

“The boy Prepare come and you are hooked for life God bless your home..see fyn babies.”

My Berry:

“So everyone on the comment section, want chop money run, now dem don make family with the guy, who come be all those single ones.”

Source: Legit.ng