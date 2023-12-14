A viral video showed a young man’s unusual experiment of asking random women to be his girlfriend

A video that went viral on social media captured a young man’s bizarre experiment of asking random women to be his girlfriend.

He walked up to several strangers and asked them to be his girlfriend. He wanted to test their reactions and see if anyone would accept his proposal.

One lady said yes to him. Photo credit: @teaserprank/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Most of them rejected his offer and received a lollipop as a consolation prize. However, one woman surprised him by saying yes and was rewarded with a brand-new iPhone.

Watch the video about the man and female strangers below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Patricka reacted:

“Show wen she opened the iPhone box, i hv a feeling dat its empty.”

Chidera lzuegbu said:

“For how long? This one dey find christmas money.”

Emmystarr3 wrote:

“The first girl is so fine ce.”

User7383737 commented:

“Na Pablo papa you de ask if him love you so.”

Son of mercy:

“Why dem no dey bring this kind thing come surulere.”

Dondinero09:

“I'm not a woman.”

Amarachi:

“Who noticed they have same hair style.”

IsraelAkukoma:

“She's such an angel.”

Ola7363938:

“See as that one Dey chop like Mumu.”

Funa.lagson:

“Even if she's interested she will say no.”

Susese:

“She said for how long.”

Linda Amanda:

“I'm not a woman.”

Karen:

“Sir do you love me? I am not a woman.”

Source: Legit.ng