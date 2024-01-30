A hilarious video of a content creator dancing in a Spiderman outfit went viral on TikTok after her friend filmed her secretly

A funny video of a content creator busting some moves in a Spiderman outfit became a sensation on TikTok after her friend captured her antics on camera without her knowledge.

The friend, who was also funny in his own right, confessed that he understood how challenging it was to produce content for online viewers who had high expectations and diverse tastes.

He expressed his solidarity with the creators who felt disappointed when their videos did not receive the appreciation they deserved.

The woman in the Spiderman costume, who was dancing with gusto and flair, finally noticed her friend’s car parked nearby and finished her video. She then walked over to him to greet him warmly in a video shared by @mspepo.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Savannah reacted:

“Please leave spider woman alone oo.”

Jenniferlove497:

“Spider-Man: I gyyatt to go home.”

Augustine anthoni:

“Justice for the spider woman.”

İvy lebelle:

“Spider woman wey wear slippers.”

Dajoy:

“No be TAOMA be this.”

R Danny250:

“Spider woman with slippers.”

Chuatway:

“Marvel didn't tell us about a spider woman.”

SJCatracha3234:

“Me looking for the video & twe twe.”

User28658264162803:

“Spider-Man is the superhero that has suffered the most in this universe. No debate.”

HiddenGem:

“You dey use content creator dey create content.”

Steve Lawson:

“Spider woman/man is not allowed in Nigeria again.”

Praiseorandy97:

“Inside that your tiktok another tiktok dey inside.”

