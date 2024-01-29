A Nigerian lady was in for a shock when her partner popped the question in the middle of a church service

The lady was sitting on a chair when her partner came up to her and got down on one knee with a ring

The woman was overcome with emotion as she accepted the ring, while her partner’s friends showered them with cash

A Nigerian lady experienced the surprise of her life when her partner decided to propose to her during a church service.

The lady was sitting on a chair in front of the altar, unaware of what was about to happen.

She was so excited. Photo credit: @zinosplash8/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @zinosplash8, her partner, who had planned the whole thing with the pastor and his friends, walked up to her and knelt down with a sparkling ring in his hand.

The congregation erupted in applause and cheers as they witnessed the romantic gesture. The woman was filled with emotion as she saw her partner’s sincere expression and heard his heartfelt words.

She happily agreed to marry him and extended her hand to receive the ring. Her partner’s friends, who were also part of the surprise, came up to them and started to spray them with bundles of cash, a traditional way of celebrating in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mandy love reacted:

“I will keep on congratulating others till it gets to my own turn.”

ZinoSplash said:

“Amen to all ur prayers Tnx sweetie.”

Sarahizorusiajeh wrote:

“Congratulations to you beloved.”

Lolo update:

“Congrats love.”

Quennyo:

“Congratulations!”

Baeb40:

“Congratulations dear am next soon.”

Giftluv:

“Beautiful congratulations dear I'm next in line to be celebrated in Jesus name amen.”

Mawmoa:

“Congratulations to you dear.”

Akudopeace81:

“Congratulations, I am next in Jesus mighty name amen.”

Annie3:

“Congratulations dear.”

User84903830329028380:

“Sweet love, congratulations dear.”

Queen rose:

“I will not rest till it's reach my turn congratulations.”

Source: Legit.ng