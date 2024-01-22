A handsome Oyinbo man has announced his search for a woman to marry and live permanently with

In a video, he showcased his living space and expressed his desire to meet an African single mother

Netizens who watched the clip shared via TikTok shared different opinions in the comments section

An Oyinbo man on TikTok has caused a frenzy online with his urgent search for a woman to get married to.

The man identified as @watsup.mr.lee shared a video of his luxury apartment, revealing his intentions to live there with the prospective wife.

Oyinbo man seeks single mum to marry Photo credit: @Eric Audras/Getty Images, watsupmrlee/ TikTok. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Oyinbo man seeks marriage to single mother

He divulged his intentions to get married to an African single mother and frantically launched a search for one on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Attaching footage of his luxury home to the wife hunt video, he showcased all parts of his home from the kitchen, sitting room, bedrooms, and bathroom to the back and front yard.

According to him, that luxurious home is where he will be staying with the African single mother.

He wrote;

“I need an African single mother to settle down with permanent here in my house.”

Reactions as Oyinbo man seeks African wife

The captivating video was met with mixed reactions from netizens who came across it on the TikTok app.

@kyosimire10 said:

“Am single mother from Uganda.”

@kyimanimpayepromh said:

“How many of you came running to the comment section.”

Loice Kihuyu commented:

“Am single mom but all what I need is love and honesty.”

Grace Simon said:

“U don't need to video ur house for us love is genius any dat will marry u that is not after ur money will do my dear.”

@user49923917224530 said:

“We don't marry houses, we marry the person who can give us love peace and compliment.”

@adeshewadiamond reacted:

“Okay I saw your house, what about your heart and your down there is it working.”

@lira Jethro said:

“The relationship based on material stuff no good it's a no no for me.”

Suzzy said:

“I don't marry a house, l want someone that really loves and adores me, l don't care if he is poor or rich.”

Purity Wanjiku said:

“Am a mother if one I was married to a rich man and big house cars and businesses but after 9yrs of rships we separated. bkoz of his bad behaviours.”

@audreywill9 said:

“I'm a single mum, I'm interested pls.”

@sikap00 said:

“I don't hv a child but I'm ready to settle down.”

Watch the video below:

Lady searches for husband desperately

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 35-year-old white woman has said she is in search of a man who will marry her, and she is open to match-making.

The woman, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said anyone who helps her get a man who would marry her will get a N3.8 million reward. She said she told her friends about it, but it seems they have been unable to find her a man.

Eve she has been single now for five years, and she is in need of a man to walk down the aisle with her. In a trending video which has set tongues wagging, Eve said it does not matter whether she stays married or not, but the match-maker will get N3.8 million.

Source: Legit.ng