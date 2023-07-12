A white woman who is in desperate search of a man to marry her has offered to pay anyone who helps her find one

The lady, Eve Tilley-Coulso, says she is making a public offer of N3.8 million to anyone who can help her find a man who will marry her

The video has sparked huge reactions, with some social media users saying the 35-year-old lady is desperate

A 35-year-old white woman has said she is in search of a man who will marry her, and she is open to match-making.

The woman, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said anyone who helps her get a man who would marry her will get a N3.8 million reward.

Even said she will pay N3.8 million to anyone who will find her a husband. Photo credit: Eve Tilley-Coulso/NYT.

She said she told her friends about it, but it seems they have been unable to find her a man.

Woman offers N3.8 million to anyone who finds her a husband

Eve she has been single now for five years, and she is in need of a man to walk down the aisle with her.

In a trending video which has set tongues wagging, Eve said it does not matter whether she stays married or not, but the match-maker will get N3.8 million.

Her words:

"If you introduce me to my husband and I marry him, I will give you N3.8 million. I don't have to stay married to him for long. I can get divorced in 20 years, it doesn't matter, but if you introduce me to a man that I walk down the aisle and get married to him, I will give you N3.8 million."

The man must be tall, Eve says

On what she is looking for in a man, Eve said there are not many, but the man must be tall.

She told the New York Post:

“The only real physical requirement that I have is that he must be tall because I’m tall. I’ve dated men insecure about my height, asking me not to wear heels, and that didn’t make me feel good."

The video was reposted on TikTok by @ebtilley.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady looks for man who will marry her

@Irunnia_ said:

"This woman is desperate. She even added single to Her tiktok name."

@BenDiaspora asked:

"If the prospective husband introduces himself, will he collect the reward too?"

@trench_kid001 said:

"Her matter don reach Naija bloggers consider her married."

