A Nigerian man who lives in Ibadan is trending on social media because of how he dressed to work

The man who is a taxi driver wore his wife's gown to work without minding what people would say

The Micra driver said he usually changes into his wife's gown any time it is raining and he is still driving

An Ibadan man has gone viral on social media because of how he dresses to work as a driver.

The man works as a Micra driver, ferrying passengers around the Oyo state capital.

The man wore his wife's gown to work. Photo credit: X/theayoadams and TikTok/Pulse Nigeria 24/7.

In a video posted by Pulse Nigeria 24/7, the man was spotted putting on a long gown like a woman.

Why Ibadan Micra driver wore gown to work

Many people who saw the video wondered why the man was putting on a woman's gown to work as a driver.

However, in a video interview with journalist, Ayo Adams, the man said the gown he wore belonged to his wife.

The man named Hafeez Adedigba said he usually takes his wife's gown to work and wears it when it rains.

Adedigba noted that he did not care what people would say as he was concentrating on his business.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as driver wears gown to work

@Ovoh_of_Lagos said:

"This guy na my ex babe elder bro. See as them look alike. Ah wish I still keep her pix. I for just show una."

@Khy_leeeee said:

"A person that is looking to succeed does not fight."

@Misturrah said:

"That was fast. See as the gown fit am."

@Kakanfo_ said:

"I like the guy. Baba no dey look face at all."

@oluwajobabiola said:

"I still don't understand even after hearing his Point of view but he's fine and that's what matters.."

