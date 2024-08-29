A young man has fallen head over heels in love with an American woman and he is preparing to marry her

The American woman flew into Nigeria to visit him without knowing that he had other plans in stock for her

The happy man has proposed marriage to the American woman and she joyfully accepted to marry him

A Nigerian man says he has found love in the arms of an American woman and that there was no going back.

A video trending online shows that the woman flew all the way from America to visit him in Nigeria.

The woman said yes to his proposal. Photo credit: TikTok/@abablack2.

Source: TikTok

In the first video, the man, @abablack2, was seen at the airport when he went to welcome the woman.

They were so happy when they saw each other and those around could see love in the air.

In another video, the man announced that he had proposed to the woman and she said yes.

She accepted the engagement ring from him without hesitation as onlookers clapped for them in admiration.

The first video is captioned:

"My woman came all the way from USA to come visit me in Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man proposes to American lady

@What_dur_Ellll said:

"That was too early mate."

@its barbie said:

"You are too fast na."

@BoyExcel said:

"Day play. Even you self no say you no happy for yourself."

@cute Anny said:

"Congratulations. Abeg if I marry old man make anybody no talk oo na money we Dey find."

@Preshy said:

"If nah woman do this one una no go let us hear word."

@PROGRESS said:

"If it gives you peace stay there.. congratulations."

@youngmama2003 said:

"Wow. Congratulations to you guys but if you introduce her to your mom I wonder her reaction."

Source: Legit.ng