A Nigerian banker who lost her job in September 2023 has cried out on social media for help in finding her feet again

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate said she took N500k loan from two loan shark apps out of desperation

Her situation got worse as she went from borrowing from more loan sharks and now needs quick help

Florence Chinaezite Ibewike, an ex-banker, has called on Nigerians to come to her aid.

In a passionate appeal on X, the Theatre and Film studies graduate said she lost her bank job in September 2023 to downsizing and has faced financial difficulties since then.

Florence is in serious debt

She lamented being unable to pay up the debts she encountered after taking over N500k from different loan sharks apps. Her tweet read in part:

"I am at the cliff, and this is my last resort!!!

Twitter, please. Nigerians, please!

"In September 2023, I lost my job as a banker in one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing banks due to company downsizing..."

According to Florence, she took the loans to start a business but ran into problems in December which has brought her to her lowest points.

"I had the business plan, and I thought I would be able to pay it off in time. Initially, I had 100k from my savings, and the business looked promising. I, however, needed 750k to make the business goal happen. I invested my savings and the loan in my business and partly paid for...

"…a fashion school enrollment. I paid the first installment of the loan. However, December brought unexpected challenges—my goods got stuck, and I couldn't make sales. I found myself in a difficult position, borrowing from one loan shark to offset the loan from another shark and this kept accruing to multiple loan apps," she wrote on X.

Florence needs a job desperately

Florence added that she has rallied around friends, prayed and fasted but her situation has not improved. She begged for a job to get back on her feet again and doesn't mind a different career path. In her words:

"I am not here to seek a quick fix in asking for just financial help, but also to seek for a job. I hold a Second Class Upper degree 2:1 degree from the University of Port Harcourt in Theatre and Film Studies.

"I am determined to take on a new job in a new industry, learn the ropes or do anything within my current skillset. I just need to stand again.

"If you're able to help or share my story, I would be immensely grateful."

Florence Chinaezite Ibewike's story touched people

@chinnybean said:

"Calling on all well-meaning individuals to pls come to the aid of a colleague and friend, this is beyond us now and we have no other choice but to seek public help . Whatever help you can render will be so much appreciated and life-saving. God bless us all."

@Male_Nightingal said:

"I've sent my widow's mite.

"I pray everything turns out better."

@marthadomnic1 said:

"Stay in faith, God will come through for you."

@realabrahamagu said:

"There's hope!

"Don't give up just yet."

@bunmola2010 said:

"This is quite disheartening I pray God will come through for you, with your fashion design and Theatre arts background I would suggest you reach out to Nollywood practitioners and be doing costuming for them, I used to know a lady that did and she makes a very good living from it."

@TimiDavid77 said:

"Stay strong . You will get through it. Most especially think about the brighter side of your life. There’s hope for you."

Nigerian banker laments over state of things in the country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian banker said he was contemplating leaving the country.

He lives alone in a rented apartment in Ondo State, Nigeria's southwestern region. He earns N250k a month, which used to be enough to cover his basic needs but not anymore, he told Legit.ng. He said:

“The inflation has really hit my power to purchase basic things and I have had to either resort to lower quality materials or buy miniature quantity of same products to keep up."

