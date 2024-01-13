A lady was able to get her Nigerian international passport within six weeks after she submitted the application for it and paid N17,800

In a video, the lady explained that she first filled out the application form online before proceeding to the immigration office

Within six weeks, the Nigerian Immigration Service, (NIS) called her that the passport was ready, and it was packaged and sent to her

A lady paid only N17,800 for her Nigerian international passport, and she got it within six weeks.

In an informative video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she submitted an application for an international passport online.

Online processing of Nigerian international passport

The lady, Diamond Digger, revealed that she filled out the form and submitted it through the website of the Nigerian Immigration Service, (NIS).

She selected Nassarawa as her preferred data captured center and she was invited by the NIS for the brief exercise.

Diamond noted that there was no queue at the NIS office in Lafia, and she had a seamless experience.

She has since received her passport, which was packaged and sent to her in Abuja.

She said:

"If you don’t need your passport urgently or you don’t have 50-90k to pay someone to process for you, this video is for you. The trick is to go to a state with less demand. Like me, I went to Nasarawa cuz it’s close to Abuja, and in six weeks, my passport should be ready. Nevertheless, you can apply in your state and wait."

She shared a second video showing when she unveiled the passport after it was delivered to her.

Experts speak on passport prices

Commenting on the story, a travel advisor, Waka Waka Doctor, noted that processing a passport online still poses some challenges.

His words:

"The online processing is still slow, and there are still bottlenecks."

On his part, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a scholarship expert at Scholarship Carfe who has helped students pay for passports, said prices vary in some states.

He said:

"It (prices) varies across the State, which is really sad."

On the website of the Nigerian Immigration Service, a 32-page passport for people between the ages of 0 to 17 is supposed to cost N8,750. Those between the ages of 18 to 59 would pay N15,000 for a 32-page passport, while older people are to pay N8,750. The cost of a 64-page passport is N20,000 for all ages.

Man helps poor students to pay for international passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian academic residing in Canada said he and donors are set to help 100 people pay for their international passports.

In what has become a yearly ritual, Dr OIumuyiwa Igbalajobi said donations for the passports have hit N935k so far.

Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that 100 young scholars willing to relocate abroad for studies would get N30k each for their Nigerian passports.

