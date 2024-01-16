A Nigerian final year student has received thousands of naira from kindhearted X users following her outcry

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) student lamented that her laptop was stolen in school on Monday, January 15

Hours after her outcry, what started with reactions of support and sympathy, turned into financial aid

Nigerians have donated over N200k to Ifeoluwa Ojo, a female University of Lagos student (UNILAG) student.

In a tweet on X on Monday, January 15, the microbiology finalist cried out that her laptop was stolen at school.

People raised money for her. Photo Credit: Farknot Architect, X/@JustifiedIfe

Source: Getty Images

In a lengthy thread, she detailed the make of the laptop and how it got stolen.

"I barely use Twitter, but today I need all the help I can get. My laptop was stolen today in school (University of Lagos) while I was working on my final year project," her tweet read.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In a matter of hours, donations began to trickle in after she dropped her account details upon request from a netizen. Ifeoluw was grateful for the financial support.

"The total amount is now #200,598.73.

"I’m sincerely grateful to everyone. Thank you!" she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

See her tweet below:

People sympathised with Ifeoluwa Ojo

@Biyorlah_xo said:

"I can totally relate because I was in this same situation last year I pray and hope you get it back. Just keep you head straight on academics and your lab work."

@darrywhyte said:

"I had the same experience in 2016, while I was doing my Msc, I kept my bag in the mosque just to get meal at new hall only to get back and can't find my bag, I thought the mosque is a holy place, the security of unilag is just too compromised."

@iyioladunjoye said:

"So sorry to hear about your experience, Ife. I’m happy you recovered some of your files and I hope you get your laptop and the culprit gets caught."

@migorj said:

"I feel your pain and this sounds a lot like my story, only mine was more catastrophic. Roommate left my laptop to sit in water, 2 semesters in my final year, couldn’t get it fixed so I called my friend in Abuja and he lent me a laptop from his office."

@Rowlie_527 said:

"I have been here. Two weeks to my final year design defense as a chemical engineering student, I was robbed at gunpoint. Those losers entered my room, stole two laptops, my tablet, android phone and my nokia torch. I was the group leader and everything was saved on the laptop."

UNILAG student begs on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG student was spotted begging on the road with a placard.

Though she had been making efforts, Oluwakemi, who reportedly resides with her grandmother in the Agege area of the state, said it has been difficult for her to pay N225k in school fees since the university announced the increment.

The part-time student also said some men offered sex in exchange for the fees, which she could not accept.

According to Oluwakemi, she resorted to public begging because she did not want to engage in prostitution.

Source: Legit.ng