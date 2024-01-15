A middle-aged mother has shared her difficulties in distinguishing her identical twins from each other

According to the woman, it has been a very embarrassing phase for her as she found it hard to tell who was who

Netizens who watched the video responded in the comments section with advice to help her tell them apart

In a candid social media post, a mother opened up about the struggles she faced in identifying her newborn identical twins, especially during their initial week.

The woman identified as @lulus_twins on TikTok narrated how embarrassing it was when even the doctor's appointments became a challenge, with medical professionals questioning which twin was which.

Mum of twins struggles to identify them Photo credit: @lulustwins/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother speaks on challenging task of identifying identical twins

The woman admitted that her twins' striking resemblance made it hard to tell them apart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She initially relied on one twin being slightly fairer than the other as a distinguishing feature. However, she found that under certain lighting and weather conditions, even this distinction blurred, leaving her feeling confused.

She said;

“The first week I birthed my twins, I struggled with identifying them because they looked so much identical, almost the same. Going to the doctor's appointment was a struggle. It was so embarrassing, they would be like, where is Chikamso? Where is Chinomso?

"Then I will start checking. Though the first time what I used to identify them was that one was a bit fairer than the other. It now felt like during some lighting conditions and weather conditions, both of them would be the same colour and maybe when you are inside the room, they would be the same colour.

"Now I'm in the doctor’s office and there are so many lights there, they tend to be the same colour and I will be confused.”

Netizens offer supportive advice on how to tell twin kids apart

Upon sharing her experience, the woman received an outpouring of support and helpful suggestions from netizens.

They offered various tips and tricks to help her differentiate her twins, ranging from using different coloured clothing or accessories to observing subtle differences in facial features or birthmarks.

Realty commented:

“Awwww they soo cute mine, I can't wait to have them.”

Eweme reacted:

“They're so precious God bless them.”

Brandy said;

“Get them customized hand chains with their names on them.”

Besthomediet reacted:

“They are so cute, of a true they're identical.”

@goodheart said:

“God bless me with twins."

Chioma Ikwuka said:

“I pray to God to bless me with twins two baby boys Amen and Amen.”

@Obi commented:

I’d have put a different colour cortex on the toe!”

Lolo reacted:

“No be small thing!! They too look alike e!I will be confused too.”

wirelessaproko said:

“They're so adorable. At his appointed i can wait to be a glama. Nigeria and China are known in the world to have multiple births. Possible to change now ?Igbo-ora is known to celebrate twins.”

Uwugiaren Judith said:

“God bless me with identical twins.”

Rena said:

“Mommy they are saying you are lying el love them.”

JoyfulJoy reacted:

“God when you finally give me my identical twin boys. Na to chop one hair off at the front or no middle. I can't fit stress my brain.”

Beavy reacted:

“I go check for birthmarks.”

WESTHER NO reacted:

“So cute. God please give me this when am ready.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with identical resemblance to Tiwa Savage trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as @she_her_love on Twitter has shared photos of herself to prove her resemblance to Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage is a renowned Nigerian artiste who has won several awards locally and internationally. Love, who claims to have a striking resemblance with the singer, shared her photos on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

Reacting to her tweet, some Nigerians took sides while noting that she might be related to the singer. However, some trolls were not having it as they knocked Love for claiming to look like Tiwa.

Source: Legit.ng