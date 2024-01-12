A Nigerian lady living in Canada revealed why she did not judge Nigerians who adopted foreign accents after moving abroad

She recounted how she faced accent discrimination when she first arrived in Canada and struggled to find a job

She said she was rejected by many employers because of her Nigerian accent, while Indians who had worse accents secured similar positions

A Nigerian woman who had relocated to Canada shared her candid opinion on why she did not blame Nigerians who changed their accents after moving to foreign countries.

She recalled the challenges and frustrations she faced when she first arrived in Canada and searched for a job, despite having impressive credentials and skills.

She recounts her experience. Photo credit: @symplyaduke/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said she was turned down by many potential employers because they did not like her Nigerian accent, while Indians who had thicker and more incomprehensible accents got hired for similar roles.

In a video shared by @symplyaduke, the woman narrated in detail how she learned to cope and adjust to the Canadian culture and environment and eventually achieved her career goals.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ms.Fun reacted:

“You don't need to change your accent to get a job or make friends with Canadians. They understand our accent and love it.”

Zola Show said:

“Possibility of accent showing is proportionate to d speed one speaks, irrespective of one's nationality. Accent reduces if you speak slowly.”

Keith wrote:

“They actually understand everything we say accent no be matter, just be polite at at it.”

Favouritetipes commented:

“Sis, I will be in New Brunswick on Monday please I need an accommodation just follow you now.”

Eniayenfe Oluwakiyesimi:

“I have actually been trying to work on this... even this morning.”

Ay Vogue:

“The problem is not faking the accent but atleast make dem talk am well or try to learn properly. They don't even understand them sometimes.”

