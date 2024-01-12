Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has broken her silence after claims about her death went viral

In a new development, the movie star shared a video where she shut down the rumours and blasted the peddlers

Ngozi Ezeonu’s video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them blaming her for the miscommunication

Popular Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu is trending on social media after rumours about her death went viral.

Shortly after, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to break her silence and clarify the situation.

Ngozi Ezeonu shared a video where she made it clear that she was not dead. According to the actress, she had lost a very close friend of hers, and she posted a half-burnt candle, but some people took her post and added her picture to it as if she had passed on.

The veteran movie star blasted the people behind the wrong information as she clarified that she was alive and healthy.

She said:

“I lost a very close friend of mine; I posted a candle, a half-burnt candle, and they now put my picture on that candle, and everybody is saying that I died. It is wrong. I am alive and healthy, please,” she stated in the video.”

Also, in the video, Ngozi Ezeonu expressed her admiration for people who reached out to her to confirm the story and noted that journalists should always leave out information they are unsure of. She said:

“In journalism, what you do when in doubt is you leave out. If you cannot get across to the person to at least confirm the story, you don’t post.

“Don’t do that, please. Don’t try it again. This is a new year, why would anybody want to hurt each other just because they want people to follow them?

“The calls I have been receiving have been very worrisome. I don’t know why anybody should take my post,” she added.

Reactions trail video of Ngozi Ezeonu shutting down death rumours

The Nollywood actress’ video where she refuted the claims of her death was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them blamed her for the misinformation. Read some of their comments below:

Oguduclifford:

“Mommy with all due respect, you are a public figure, when next you want to make such post, make it with clarity. So it won’t be misunderstood. Non of this would have happened if you simply stated that it was your friend who died. I mean, people where in that comment section worried and asking what’s going on. You didn’t even try to clarify the post. Hence it was misunderstood. Well I am not saying people who said you where dead did well, but then please try and make your post explanatory next time. You are some of us favourite. Please ma. We love you and you not dying soon.”

patienceozokwo:

“You shall not die but live to declare the glory of the Lord.”

Roseokorogu:

“I'm sorry to say, you are the one who made a mistake in your post. You did not give the name of the dead person. The post put many of us in suspense. I even asked you a question there, which was: "Who is the person that died?" Please next time, clarify your post.”

callmee_uzo:

“Tahhhh… God forbid!!! When I still dey enjoy the way you dey insult ppl…”

Emekaamakeze:

“Let them go post their own death. God has got your back, my dear.”

Mary.igwe:

“GOD forbid, I reject it in Jesus name. With long life will the Lord satisfy you.”

Tibs2sweet:

“U can see she's still hurting from losing her friend. Please guys don't do this.”

