A Nigerian lady has stirred controversy on Twitter after sharing beautiful photos of herself

In her tweet, the lady claimed that she looks like ace singer Tiwa Savage and this made people argue online

While some people affirmed that she looked like the singer, some others sternly disagreed with her

A Nigerian lady identified as @she_her_love on Twitter has shared photos of herself to prove her resemblance to Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage is a renowned Nigerian artiste who has won several awards in the music industry.

Love, who claims to share a striking resemblance with the singer, shared her photos on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

Reacting to her tweet, some Nigerians took sides while noting that she might be related to the singer. However, some trolls were not having it as they knocked Love for claiming to look like Tiwa.

Nigerians share their thoughts

Cee Jo said:

"You just try resemble her small because you don't possess the blessing she carries. so my dear don't be deceived."

Blesstorical stated:

"U guys luk alike. U re a beautiful damsel no doubt. Kip shinning babe."

Michael Yanoul wrote:

"Obaje kekere, in Yoruba culture na kid dey resemble older people. Na u look like her not the other way round. Una dey like twins."

Osas Kush remarked:

"Yes true you re her twin."

Jeremiah noted:

Yeah, you both look alike and you're very pretty."

Maitan Austin stated:

"She wan con fine pass the real tiwa savage oo."

See tweet below:

