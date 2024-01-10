A Nigerian lady switched from communications to data analytics for her master’s degree, following her father’s advice

She faced many challenges and doubts in the first week of the program, but she overcame them with hard work

She graduated with all A’s and a brilliant dissertation, proving her excellence and finding her passion in data analytics

Blessing Uwaje, a young Nigerian woman, had a successful undergraduate degree in communications, graduating with a first class.

Pursuing a master’s degree in the same field would be easy and enjoyable. However, her father advised her to consider a more technical and diverse course that would give her an edge in the job market.

She changed her career to tech. Photo credit: Blessing Uwaje/LinkedIn

Uwaje decided to take an online cybersecurity and programming course, but she found it too difficult and boring. She almost gave up on changing her field until her friends told her how lucrative and in-demand cyber security was, with an average salary of £80k annually.

The money tempted her, but she also wanted to find something that suited her interests and skills. She researched and discovered data analytics, a field combining statistics, programming, and business intelligence.

Nigerian lady conquered her fears and became a data analytics expert

She applied for a master’s program in data analytics and got accepted with two scholarships. She felt that this was her calling and started to study hard before the classes began.

However, the first week of the program was a nightmare for Uwaje. She felt overwhelmed by the new concepts and tools that she had to learn.

She decided to adopt a positive and proactive attitude towards her studies. She joined study groups and tutorials with her classmates who were good at data analytics. She reviewed and practiced what she learned at home.

Her efforts paid off when she received her first semester results. She had all A’s in her courses.

Uwaje completed her master’s degree with flying colors, graduating with all A’s. She also wrote a brilliant dissertation that impressed her supervisors and peers.

Uwaje’s story is an inspiration for anyone who is thinking of changing their field of study or work. It shows that nothing is impossible with determination, hard work, and a positive mindset.

