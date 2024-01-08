A Nigerian graduate from the Department of Computer Science announced that he achieved a first-class degree after completing his studies

Enoch, who studied at Adekunle Ajasin University, said he was diligent in his pursuit of excellence while in school

He expressed his gratitude to his parents, his pastor and his classmates for supporting him

A young Nigerian man, Olayode Enoch who had just graduated from the Department of Computer Science at Adekunle Ajasin University, announced with pride that he had obtained a first-class degree after finishing his studies with flying colours.

The brilliant graduate, who had a passion for computer science said he had worked hard and consistently in his pursuit of academic excellence while in school.

Man graduates with first class. Photo credit: Olayode Enoch/X

Source: Twitter

He said:

“With so much joy in my heart and gratitude to almighty GOD, I am so glad to announce that I graduated as the only First-Class Graduate and Best Graduating Student in my department (Computer Science) from the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University.”

He also revealed that he had built a web application that had a positive impact on the society and solved a real-world problem.

In his words:

“During my academic pursuit, I worked assiduously to develop robust web applications that scaled internationally.”

He thanked his parents, who had sacrificed a lot for his education, his pastor, who had prayed for him and mentored him spiritually, and his classmates, who had helped him and encouraged him throughout his journey.

He said he was grateful for the opportunity to study at such a prestigious university and hoped to use his skills and knowledge to contribute to the development of his country.

See the X post below:

