A Nigerian lady graduated with a first class at the university and eventually got a distinction with an award from a UK university

She earned scholarships every year and taught a class in her second year as an undergraduate

She also revealed that she never scored below a C and had a cumulative GPA of 4.92 out of 5.0

A Nigerian lady has disclosed her amazing feat and academic achievement as an undergraduate in a Nigerian university.

She said she graduated with a first class and eventually a distinction with a Vice Chancellor award from his master’s degree in the UK.

Nigerian reveals incredible academic feats. Photo credit: @themoneywoman Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Scholarship every year

The lady who identified herself simply as @themoneywife said that her academic capabilities earned her a scholarship every year for the four years of her studies.

She also impressed one of her lecturers with her deep understanding of complex physiology.

She said in her second year, she was asked to teach a class while his lecturer sat at the back and listened.

Also, she never scored below a C in any of her courses, according to her, and she maintained a high grade point average (GPA) of 4.7 throughout her studies.

In the end, she graduated with a first class degree, with a cumulative GPA of 4.92 out of 5.0.

Shortly after completing her first degree, she secured another fully funded scholarship to pursue his master’s degree in the UK.

Again, she graduated with distinction and also received an award from the Vice Chancellor for her remarkable performance and contribution to the field.

She wrote the following on Twitter:

"In my second year, I exhibited impeccable understanding of a topic in physiology that our lecturer had me teach the class while he sat at the back listening. I was on a scholarship every year for the 4 consecutive years of my undergrad degree in Nigeria. I never had a C and I never had a GPA below 4.73/5.0. I eventually graduated with a first class, CGPA 4.92/5.0. Then secured another fully funded scholarship to do my masters in the UK. Made a distinction and received an award from the Vice Chancellor."

