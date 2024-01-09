A Nigerian lady who achieved a first class degree with nine awards from Obafemi Awolowo University has finally shared her story

She completed her degree with a CGPA of 4.90/5.0 from the department of Accounting and Management, and said that it was a tough journey

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her along the way, including her parents, teachers, mentors and friends

Islamiyyah Abdullateef, a young Nigerian lady who accomplished an outstanding feat of achieving a first class degree with nine awards from Obafemi Awolowo University has finally shared her experience.

She completed her degree with an impressive CGPA of 4.90/5.0 from the department of Accounting and Management, one of the most competitive and demanding courses in the university.

She bags 9 awards. Photo credit: Islamiyyah Abdullateef/Linkedin

Source: UGC

In her words:

“I'm thrilled to share with you, a milestone I've achieved. I have officially graduated from the department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife during the 47th convocation with first class honours (4.90 CGPA), having completed my first degree.”

Islamiyyah revealed that it was a challenging journey that tested her resilience and determination, but she never gave up on her dreams.

She said:

“The journey wasn't particularly easy. It was full of ups and downs but the hard work, resilience and dedication paid off and I'm extremely grateful for that. I am particularly grateful toGod for making this happen.”

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported her along the way, including her parents, who sacrificed a lot for her education, her teachers, who imparted valuable knowledge and skills to her, her mentors, who guided and motivated her, and her friends, who cheered and encouraged her.

See her LinkedIn post HERE

Young lady finishes Nigerian law school with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Victoria Oloni, has made her family proud as she finished from Nigerian Law School as one of the 20 students who got a first-class.

Sharing photos of herself in a lawyer uniform and the prize certificate she got on LinkedIn, Oloni expressed how grateful she was for the achievement.

The young lady said she feels blessed by God. She revealed that she was given the Director General Prize for first class students.

Source: Legit.ng