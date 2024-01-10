A lady was spotted on TikTok lamenting the amount of money she pays as tax in Canada, where she lives and works

In a post that has gone viral, the lady said she made 6,200 CAD (N4.2 million), but tax took 2100 CAD (N1.4 million)

She also said she was underemployed and underpaid in Canada, given her skills and educational qualifications

A lady living and working in Canada said she earned 6,200 CAD (N4.2 million) and paid 2100 CAD (N1.4 million).

The lady, @foya2005, made a post on TikTok sharing her total income and tax expenditure in a calendar month.

The lady made N4.2 million in a month. Photo credit: TikTok/@foya2005.

Source: TikTok

She seemed unhappy with the huge amount she paid as tax. Out of the amount she made, only 41,000 CAD was her take-home income.

She wrote on TikTok:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Realising I made 6,200 a month but only took home 4,100 because of taxes. Yes, that is the life we live here, paying taxes that we don’t even know where they go."

Some people in her comment section asked her the type of job she does to pay her that much. She said she was underemployed and underpaid if her qualifications and skills were anything to go by.

Her words:

"Believe me, I'm under-employed and underpaid for my skills and education."

Taxation in Canada

According to Pricewaterhouse Coopers, tax is a must for residents living and earning income in Canada.

PWC wrote:

"Individuals resident in Canada are subject to Canadian income tax on worldwide income. Non-resident individuals are subject to Canadian income tax on income from employment in Canada, income from carrying on a business in Canada and capital gains from the disposition of taxable Canadian property. Individuals resident in Canada for only part of a year are taxable in Canada on worldwide income only for the period during which they were resident."

Watch the video below:

Points to note on working in Canada

Reactions as lady laments huge taxes in Canada

@MONICA PALLO said:

"Canada! Give me my money back!"

@slymonie said:

"Which work earns that far."

@slymonie asked:

"Can you literally tell us these skills? We might benefit from them."

@prince john 254 said:

"That good money dear."

@August asked:

"Is Vancouver a nice city to work?"

Man shares how to make money on Fiverr

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man said it is possible for a beginner to make N88,000 per month on Fiverr or N884,000 if the person is very smart.

He said one way to make money on Fiverr was to use AI and generate music videos, which are then sold to buyers on the app.

The man said creating and selling AI music videos has become a hot service on Fiverr such that those who do it are cashing out in US dollars.

Source: Legit.ng