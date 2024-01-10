A lady who works remotely on Upwork shared the amount of money she made on the platform after working for a client

The lady revealed that she worked for five days on Upwork and pocketed 575 Dollars (N525,000) as payment for the service she rendered

She said she shared the N525,000 Upwork earnings so as to inspire some TikTok users who may want to start working on the global freelancing app

A lady revealed that she made 575 Dollars (N525,000) on Upwork after working for a period of five days.

In an inspiring post on TikTok, the lady, @miss_virtual.assistant, said she wanted to motivate those who also want to start earning Dollars on Upwork.

The lady said she made N525k within five days. Photo credit: TikTok/@miss_virtual.assistant.

Source: TikTok

Upwork is a global platform where skilled people exhibit their talents for willing clients who hire them for short, remote freelancing gigs.

The lady who describes herself as a virtual assistant and legal secretary has taken advantage of Upwork, and she said the working conditions her boss gave her were friendly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

"My salary for five days only. To inspire, not to brag. This is my salary for one of my full-time clients, working 5 days a week, flexi-time and no toxic boss."

Upwork, the global freelancing app for skilled people

Upwork is well-known for helping people who like to work from home to market their skills.

Checks show some of the gigs available on Upwork to include ghostwriting, admin support, accounting and consulting, data science and analysis, IT and networking, sales and marketing and many more.

To work remotely on Upwork, one only needs to download the app or sign up on the website to list their skills. Clients who are interested in hiring freelancers would approach them with an offer.

Watch the video below:

Points to note on working remotely

Reactions as lady makes N525k on Upwork

@Soni Singh said:

"Can you please guide me on how can I start work? I am new on Upwork."

@Peace Reuben asked:

"How can I start."

@iva asked:

"But how do I get noticed by clients?"

Lady lands new job in the UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK got a job.

Her husband accompanied her to the office on her first day of work.

She said her husband followed her to the office to help her find her way in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng