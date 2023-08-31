A lady living in Canada said people are leaving the country because they have failed to make it the way they expected before relocating

The lady said Canada is not heaven, meaning that relocating does not guarantee automatic success

She listed some tips for those who want to relocate that will enable them to succeed in Canada

A lady in Canada has shared some important tips to help those planning to relocate to the country.

In a video posted on the TikTok handle @thriveincanada, the lady said it is true that many people are leaving Canada.

The lady said Canada is not heaven. Photo credit: TikTok/@thriveincanada and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

She said one of the reasons people fail when they arrive in Canada is that they often have unrealistic expectations.

The lady noted that Canada is not heaven, but it is still a great place to live and work if some important tips are learned and applied.

Important tips for people relocating to Canada

The lady said some of the struggles immigrants face in their home countries are still present in Canada.

She said the job market in Canada favours the citizens of the country more than immigrants.

Also, the lady disclosed that taxation in Canada is crazy and takes a sizeable chunk of people's income.

Her words:

"You might have to make a career change. You might not be able to do what you have been doing for ten years, or for five years or twenty years. You might have to make a career change. Haven said that Canada is a great place to live. There are so many opportunities."

Tiktok users react as lady says people are leaving Canada

@Honey said:

"Everyone is leaving Canada except YouTubers and TikTokers."

@Augustina Kadiri-Omogbai said:

"I only upgraded my career. I have been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years and am still on that path. Nothing good comes easy."

@user9906323617300 commented:

"I change my mind even to visit the country."

