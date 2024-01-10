A Nigerian man residing in the UK shared a good job with the application link for those interested to apply

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said the lob is located in the UK and that it pays 480 to 500 pounds (N457 to N581,000 daily)

In a post he made on X, Toyyib said both degree and HND holders can apply for the lucrative job and start earning in British Pounds

A UK-based man posted a lucrative job which pays 480 to 500 Pounds (N457 to N581,000 daily).

In a post he made on X, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said the job is in the UK construction industry.

The man said the construction job pays 480 to 500 Pounds. Photo credit: X/@taadelodun and Getty Images/ Maksym Kapliuk.

Source: UGC

He said a company, Carmichaels, is looking to hire a site agent with specific engineering qualifications.

Working as a site agent in the UK

One amazing thing about the job is that both degree and HND holders are welcome to apply, provided they meet other qualifying parameters needed to work in the UK construction sector.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Checks on the website of Carmichaels show the job application for the job can be sent online.

Further findings on Indeed, a job and salary scale website, indicate that site agents in the UK are well-paid, with an average yearly salary pegged at 50, 477 Pounds (N58.7 million) per year.

See the job post below:

Points to note about living and working in the UK

Reactions as man shares lucrative job in the UK

@tope_baltimore1 said:

"Not easy to pass the citb test for any gold, white cscs card. Written test 3 times with score less than 70%."

@Ojb1million said:

"Just imagine. Nigeria come and see your mate."

@samtbasz said:

"Please if you have any link for Architecture. It is needed, please."

@tmeg4real said:

"Do I need another certification to apply for this position as an Engineer with HND Nigeria."

Websites to get jobs in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man has shared three websites that help prospective immigrants find jobs in Canada.

Nigerians wishing to relocate and work in Canada can use the websites to apply for jobs even when still in Nigeria.

The top three websites that can be used to find jobs in Canada include Work Vantage, Job Bank, and Canadian Nanny.

Source: Legit.ng