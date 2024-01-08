A man said it is possible for a beginner to make N88,000 per month on Fiverr or N884,000 if the person is very smart

He said one way to make money on Fiverr was to use AI and generate music videos, which are then sold to buyers on the app

The man said creating and selling AI music videos has become a hot service on Fiverr such that those who do it are cashing out in US dollars

A man said it is possible to work remotely and make a lot of money on the Fiverr app, which he said is available on the Google Play Store.

Fiverr is a global marketplace where talented individuals sell their skills to clients willing to pay for them.

The man said one could sell AI-generated music videos to make money on Fiverr. Photo credit: TikTok/@biz_with_ishaaq.

In the video he posted on TikTok, the man noted that newcomers to Fiverr who are not experienced could earn $100 (N88k) per month.

However, he said smart and experienced people who know how to make their pitches could earn $1000 (N884,000) monthly selling their skills.

Making money on Fiverr selling AI music videos

According to the TikTok user who posted with the handle @biz_with_ishaaq, one of the ways to make money on Fiverr is to sell AI-generated music videos on the platform.

He said the music is first generated using a website called tracksy.ai, where users can create their own music. To add a video to the music produced on Tracksy AI, the man said one could use Canva.

A visit to Fiverr's website shows many skilled music video creators showcasing their pitches and how much they charge for one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares platform to sell skills

Wblunt981 said:

"I have Fiverr but still don’t know what to do!! Please teach me."

@Desmond Chikwado Jos said:

"But una no de look like who de make dollar abi na only me de see am?"

@Temitayo said:

"I have Fiverr app but don't know how to use it."

@kingsley said:

"Good one thanks. These are the updates we need."

Empathic listeners on Fiver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared a skill to sell on Fiverr and make good money.

The lady named Seyi Obasi said it was possible to make N88k per hour on Fiverr.

She said one could work as an empathic listener and get paid for the emotional service.

