A man shared his account balance to show people how much he earned in the middle of the month while working remotely

The man said he earned $13,122.90 (N11.5 million) through lucrative gigs he executed on Upwork, a global skills platform

He said he wished he had known the global freelancing platform earlier and noted that it had become his major source of income

A man who works remotely and earns money in US Dollars shared the amount he made in the middle of a month.

In a post on TikTok, the man, @remoteoliver, said he was able to make $13,122.90 (N11.5 million) on Upwork.

The man said he earned N11.5 million on Upwork. Photo credit: TikTok/@remoteoliver.

Source: TikTok

Upwork is a global freelancing platform that allows skilled people to execute jobs for clients and get paid good money. The app is on the Google Play Store, and those with skills can download it on their smartphones.

The man noted that Upwork had become his main source of livelihood, wishing he had known about it earlier in life.

Working remotely on Upwork

Some of his followers on TikTok indicated interest, and he said he would answer their questions.

He asked some if they had signed up on the app. One could download the app, create an account, and list their skills for a potential hire by clients.

Some of the jobs that can be done on Upwork include email, phone and chat support, general virtual assistance, data entry and more.

Reactions as man earns dollars on Upwork

@kostaosch said:

"I am starting Upwork and trying to find my first project. I have tried for almost a month now and have not succeeded in getting any project."

@Bijen Maharjan said:

"I register Upwork for more than a year now, and can't seem to get any job at all."

@Sam said:

"Four years Upworker here! I just bought a house and a lot more!"

