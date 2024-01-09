A Nigerian female lecturer has spoken about her experience after sleeping in Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN)

This is coming after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a documentary on the alleged crimes of TB Joshua

Her experience has stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some tackling her for speaking up after his demise

Gloria Ernest-Samuel, a sub-dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Imo State University, has stated that she does not consider TB Joshua a prophet of God.

On January 8, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) presented an investigative documentary on the late Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), sparking massive reactions on the Nigerian internet space.

Gloria said she spent the night at SCOAN

In a Facebook post on Monday, the academic revealed she concluded that Joshua was not a prophet of God after her night at SCOAN.

"I passed a night at Synagogue and l know TB Joshua wasn't a prophet of God."

While some people dragged her, others supported her statement. In the comment section, Gloria commended those speaking out against Joshua.

"It's good people are speaking out now. I told those close to me that he was not a Man of God."

Responding to a netizen, she said Joshua served another master other than God.

"...That he gave some people rice doesn't erase the fact that the man committed some despicable crimes. He used God 's name in vain. This is not the first time I am talking about his style of religion. He served another master other than God. That record should be well stated."

Netizens react to Gloria-Ernest Samuel's testimony about TB Josuha

Usen Usen said:

"I am curious to know what brought you there. What evidence do you have to support your claim? Your profile indicates that you are a sub-dean at a university, so I expect more from you. You cannot just make a statement without providing context or substance."

Emmanuel Okonkwo said:

"The likes of Oyedepo and Adeboye... I can very much assure you are in this kind of religious fraud and scandalous life that are hidden!!!! Have crossed the synagogue many times but I have never thought it wise to ever enter that building... Now I know why my spirit doesn't accept that place.''

Okey Ogunjiofor said:

"Watch my 1995 film titled Brotherhood of Darkness on Videosonic Studios Youtube channel @Videosonictvclassics Youtube and see what we said back then when his deception began."

Emmanuel Chukwudi Ugwu said:

"I am not his follower while alive and in his death I am not.

"All I will keep saying is may his soul rest in peace. No need for all this SM razzmatazz."

Ike Ezeuduji said:

"I didn't even need to go there to know Too much religious noise everywhere.......and the weak will be consumed."

Albert Abia said:

"Why speaking out now despite all the good things this man did. Fear human being."

TB Joshua's alleged daughter opens up about him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet TB Joshua's alleged daughter had opened up about him to BBC.

In the investigative documentary, Ajoke, now 28, said she had a very difficult time at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

The BBC documentary disclosed that Ajoke was born out of wedlock by the late prophet. The documentary alleged that the late prophet did many inappropriate things, using testimonies of former workers to back up the claim.

