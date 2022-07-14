When news broke that a young lady was murdered at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state, pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere offered her parents soccour

When it was reported that a former comedy sensation, Mr Spells was roaming the streets in Aba, Abia state, the same pastor offered him help

Again, Aguba, a veteran Nollywood actor, became the talk of the town after he was ferried to Port Harcourt to receive help from Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere

The Pastor of the Omega Power Ministry, a popular church in Port Harcourt has been in the news recently for the peculiar ways he is touching lives

The name, Pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere is becoming a popular name in the Nigerian philanthropic space.

The peculiar ways he has touched the lives of many downtrodden has been the talk of the town in recent times.

The pastor has received accolades from many Nigerians. Photo credit: Pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere.

Legit.ng highlights three of the most popular acts of philanthropy done by the OPM pastor recently.

Former comedy sensation Mr Spells

News broke that a certain Mr Spells, a former comedy sensation was spotted roaming the streets in Aba, Abia state.

He was reported to be in a pitiable condition such that many were moved after his images emerged on social media.

When the news reached pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere, he requested that he be brought to Port Harcourt. Mr Spells' life has since changed as he is now a proud owner of a restaurant and a good place to lay his head.

The family of Deborah Samuel

The news media was awash with reports of the killing of a young lady at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state.

Her parents were deeply devastated by the loss to extent that they vowed not to send any of their kids to school again.

Pastor Gift has since relocated them from Niger state to Port Harcourt where he established a new life for them, offering them a house and a restaurant.

Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba

The most recent act of kindness by Pastor Gift is the one he offered to veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba.

Aguba was picked up in a pitiable state in Enugu where he roamed the streets without hope.

He has now been relocated to Port Harcourt where he is being rehabilitated by the same pastor.

Nigerians are gradually becoming aware of the pastor's acts of charity. The highlighted ones above are just but a few. Interestingly, he always declares that he does his charitable works from tithe and offering. This has endeared him to the public.

OPM pastor offers 46 plots of land to his domestic staff

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gave 46 plots of land to his domestic staff.

The staff was 46 in number and they consisted of cleaners, drivers, and cooks.

His kind gesture attracted praises from social media users who referred to him as a true an of God.

