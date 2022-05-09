A young man with the name Zackary South on TikTok has stirred reactions on social media with his container house

Zackary stated that the shipment took him three months to get from China after he placed the order

Many people who saw how the house was installed asked how much the building cost him financially

A man has shown people the alternative route people can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, he revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive in the US.

The young man said that it took him three months to get the package. Photo source: TikTok/@zackarysouth

Source: UGC

When the container got to their place, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom.

To set it up, the whole family had to put all hands on deck as they employed a car jack to place the container on some blocks.

They were able to stretch out the folded parts of the house. After spending hours on installation, what arrived as just a container turned out to be a beautiful building.

In a subsequent video, the man revealed how much it cost for those asking him for the price of the house and how easy the was. He revealed the house cost 20,000 AUD (N5,811,773.59) and the shipment cost 5,000 AUD (N1,452,943.40).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of reactions below:

Steve said:

"Perfect prefab building (how much it cost) could be used for first homes young people."

Evan Payne795 said:

"Why are people so interested in these things a trailer is a trailer."

JOY MARY AMEDA said:

"How much does it cost, cause I would love one."

Claudia Cindy Gonzal said:

"Adult version of Barbie folding dream house."

dontrunfrm45 said:

"I just want to know how much it cost."

michellebogart906 said:

"cause you never own and pay taxes for life at least with this house you'd really own it."

nancysturgess said:

"This should be used for homeless what a great concept."

dortyboy said:

"thats a final foundation. could have built a permanent foundation while waiting on this."

Man builds house with waste plastics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful building that attested to the power of recycling got many social media users talking.

Posting about the house, the Danish embassy in Ghana said the building is the country's first house made from plastic waste. The mission also revealed that the building was done with help from the Skills Development Fund.

A man named Danida Nelson Boateng applied to the organisation and his workers were trained. The fine house was made from 13,000 kilograms of plastic that were cast into bricks.

Source: Legit.ng