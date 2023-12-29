A wedding has been put on hold till further notice after the bride-to-be unexpectedly got pregnant for another man

Despite the pain, the groom suggested moving forward with the wedding, leading to a clash with his family

Netizens have been actively sharing their opinions on the matter, offering various perspectives on the man's decision

A lady has shared how a wedding which she eagerly anticipated was unexpectedly put on hold due to the bride's cheating escapade.

According to a lady identified as @HRH_onyx on X, the bride’s pregnancy was not for her soon-to-be husband.

Bride gets pregnant for another man Photo credit: @himarkley, Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Bride's unplanned pregnancy for another shakes wedding plans

This revelation created a wave of uncertainty and raised questions about the future of the relationship.

However, despite the circumstances, the groom was contemplating moving forward with the wedding; a decision which was met with strong opposition from his family.

The family's disapproval added another layer of complexity to the already delicate situation, leaving the couple and their loved ones at odds.

The narrator wrote on X;

“Wedding we were supposed to go for has been put on hold because the lady is one month pregnant and the pregnancy isn't from the man because man has been on tour. Man said he wants to go ahead. Family has said no.”

Reactions as bride gets pregnant for another man

Netizens actively expressed their opinions on the situation.

@loshantii commented:

"The only reason y he wants to continue is best known to him. It has nothing to do with love. Him get bad intentions.”

&Anigboson reacted:

“I don't understand the man. Why do you want to take responsibility for a pregnancy that isn't yours? The family should stand their ground. We, the X in-laws, are solidly behind them.”

@OgechukwuRe said:

“Dika ife the man adighi afunction properly Or he loves her too much that he thinks he can't do without her.”

@Mareeyah_ reacted:

“Maybe he wants to continue to punish her. Some men are like that.”

@IamEkene_ said:

“Man don check all he has spent and doesn't want it to waste. That's the only reason he wants everything to go on. Or maybe he loves her too much and doesn't mind. What do I even know?”

Source: Legit.ng