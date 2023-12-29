A woman in her late 20s has taken to social media to express worry over being unable to be in a stable relationship

The 28-year-old lady, who has a property, said it breaks her heart that she can't boast of a child of her own

Her tweet blew up on the social media platform with many internet users showing solidarity with her

I’ve got a job, I’ve got a car. I’m 2 board exams away from admission, better pay & property. Is it wrong to just yearn for something else?

People send the lady words of encouragement

@Mjudana said:

"Sorry but at least you know our timings are meant to be different & will never be tampered with, what's for you will find you at the right time for you, it's no longer scary to start at mid 30s/40s medical science has advanced, all is well & will be well with patience & faith."

@Xoli_Ntshangase said:

"Don't feel bad, I will love you ghelli. In fact, I love you my soul mate."

@Kgolo_ said:

"Keep the optimism going, when the time is right He will make it happen."

@BbwMaturity said:

"There are 21-30 year old women who got kids from deadbeat men, who are regretting opening their legs to such vermin. Be thankful you’re not a statistical evidence. Your time will come. Better time."

@Konke_Worldwide said:

"If it’s any consolation I’m 30 & single. Never been in love and don’t have kids. I’m sorry you’re going through those feelings but they will pass trust me. Sometimes social conditioning makes us feel like we are missing out on something or we’re inadequate. It’s not true. "

