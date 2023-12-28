A Nigerian man residing in the UK sent N3,000 to his colleague who is getting married back home in Nigeria

The man was reported to be a member of a WhatsApp group where money was being raised for the upcoming wedding of a friend

A member of the group who was shocked by the donation told the story on the social media platform, X

The man sent N3k as a contribution to a friend's wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Sharing the story on X, @Fattsoul said some members of the group were shocked when they saw the contribution made by the Nigerian in the UK.

They reasoned that the man in the UK was in a position to contribute more because he lived abroad.

He wrote:

"Contributions are ongoing for an ex-colleague wedding. Somebody in the UK sent N3,000.00. Three Thousand Naira! The WhatsApp group Admin had to ask if it was a mistake. The guy replied with "it is the spirit that matters". It took a lot of restraint not to cuss out the guy."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man living in the UK contributes N3k for his friend's wedding

@jeomaltd

"If you have to contribute for someone’s wedding without taking a widow’s mite then the couple need to go to the registry and say ‘I do’ and go home. It’s obvious they can’t afford their own wedding."

@adekanye52 said:

"Una don ask if person wey de UK don chop?"

@yemajiconcept said:

"He shouldn’t have sent anything tbh, people saying it’s entitlement - it’s not even up to £5. Haba now. Na UK you dey o! bad as e bad, I don’t think £8 = #10,000 is his problem. He obviously didn’t want to give, then he shouldn’t have."

