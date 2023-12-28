Global site navigation

"He Gave What He Has": Man Living in the UK Sends N3k Only to His Friend Getting Married
People

"He Gave What He Has": Man Living in the UK Sends N3k Only to His Friend Getting Married

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man residing in the UK sent N3,000 to his colleague who is getting married back home in Nigeria
  • The man was reported to be a member of a WhatsApp group where money was being raised for the upcoming wedding of a friend
  • A member of the group who was shocked by the donation told the story on the social media platform, X

A man who is a UK resident made a N3,000 contribution for a colleague's wedding in Nigeria.

The story was shared by another colleague who is a member of a WhatsApp group where the contributions for the wedding were being collected.

Man in UK sends N3k to his friend in Nigeria.
The man sent N3k as a contribution to a friend's wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts and Bloomberg.
Source: Getty Images

Sharing the story on X, @Fattsoul said some members of the group were shocked when they saw the contribution made by the Nigerian in the UK.

They reasoned that the man in the UK was in a position to contribute more because he lived abroad.

He wrote:

"Contributions are ongoing for an ex-colleague wedding. Somebody in the UK sent N3,000.00. Three Thousand Naira! The WhatsApp group Admin had to ask if it was a mistake. The guy replied with "it is the spirit that matters". It took a lot of restraint not to cuss out the guy."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man living in the UK contributes N3k for his friend's wedding

@jeomaltd

"If you have to contribute for someone’s wedding without taking a widow’s mite then the couple need to go to the registry and say ‘I do’ and go home. It’s obvious they can’t afford their own wedding."

@adekanye52 said:

"Una don ask if person wey de UK don chop?"

@yemajiconcept said:

"He shouldn’t have sent anything tbh, people saying it’s entitlement - it’s not even up to £5. Haba now. Na UK you dey o! bad as e bad, I don’t think £8 = #10,000 is his problem. He obviously didn’t want to give, then he shouldn’t have."

Lady gets UK visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady was happy after she got a visa to relocate to the UK.

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit.

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her.

Source: Legit.ng

