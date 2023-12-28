Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku raised inquiries among internet users concerning the ongoing investigation into the death of the late singer Mohbad

Legit.ng reported that the former Marlian signee tragically passed away on September 12

The Nigeria Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his demise as fans wait for the final outcome

The delay in the fight for justice for the late musician Mohbad has prompted actress Mary Remmy Njoku to ask Nigerians online for any further improvements.

Recall that it was reported that on September 12, the 27-year-old rapper, who had been signed to Naira Marley's record label, tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances.

After his death, footage of him being abused by his previous boss and associates went viral. The circumstances surrounding his death have since remained unsolved by the Nigeria Police.

The ace filmmaker sought to clarify if there was any new information on his case. Taking to her social media, she asked her followers:

"Who is awake?

"Any new updates on JusticeforMohbad? Is the investigation still on.

”‘Just need some form of closure. That’s all”.

Nigerians react to Mary Njoku’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dacostaodugbesan:

"Investigation is still going on, autopsy results are not out yet and court has been adjourned until March 2024 but on line bloggers are doing their own justice pointing fingers on innocent people that they are guilty which is not the same in the court of law judging on listening to only one person without listening to others."

gboyega_akosile:

"Good morning, the matter is “live” and not “dead”! There are reports by the police but most importantly, they’re waiting for the results of the forensic examination sent to the United States. I’m sure they’d brief us when the results come in. That’s the situation for now."

odogwu_na_kola:

"Those people who jumped on it for clout chasing has messed up the chance of getting indirect justice from Sam and naira. Instead of going hard to them for Bullying and beating mobhad and leading to depression. They went to pursue them on murder which is dead on arrival. Iyabo Ojo need to take some classes on paralegal and stop jumping on cases anyhow. Back to your question.. No updates!"

princessuchey:

"Good morning Sis. I actually thought about this major part of yesterday; when I entered a fuel station in Festac and heard Naira's "I'm cuming" blasting from a speaker! I shed tear."

rich_caraccessories:

"May Nigeria never happen to any of us n our household in Jesus."

How Ikorodu youths secured Mohbad’s grave

The vibrant youths of the Ikorodu community surrounded the graveyard of Mohbad against any form of illegal invasion.

Legit.ng reported that the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim is expected to, among other things, exhume Mohbad's body and conduct an autopsy, toxicology, and histology tests on it.

In that regard, the youths of the community where the late singer grew up and was laid to rest have taken it as their mandate to safeguard the graveyard while waiting for the police authorities to arrive.

