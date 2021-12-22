A disappointed man created a scene at the premises of a mall in Abuja after catching his girlfriend with another man

In a viral video, he ordered the girlfriend to return back the expensive gift he got for her while their relationship hadn't turned sour

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some hailed the man's act while others knocked the lady for cheating

There was mild drama at a mall in Abuja as a man discovered his girlfriend hung out with another man.

The vexed Nigerian man didn't take things lightly and confronted his girlfriend while she was in the fellow's car.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the boyfriend then ordered his cheating babe to return an expensive gift he had got her in time past.

Efforts by persons present during the incident to calm the irate man prove abortive as he insisted on retrieving his gift item.

The angry boyfriend however first confronted the man the lady was with before facing hs estranged girlfriend.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@dear_maggy said:

"Its painful sha, imagine seeing the shirt you bought your boyfriend on his other girlfriend. The thing dey pain, forget maturity."

@house_of_rukamake wrote:

"May God not let us meet the person that will give us with right hand and collect with the left hand o according to the elder, don’t get me wrong cheating is not good but this will not solve anything."

@king_emmanuelo opined:

"Before it got to this point he must have been asking who is this guy?! She no gree confess"

@laquisha_247 remarked:

"Understandably you’re hurt bro. But be thankful ..you just dodged a bullet.. she’s meant for the streets ."

@manlikechidi_ stated:

"Stop cheating mehn. Nobody is even talking about the fact that the man is hurt. If you want to cheat, do not be in a relationship. You fit dey run steady sarewagba instead. Shalom."

Driver catches his girlfriend in hotel with his client

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a driver had caught his girlfriend in a hotel with a client who requested his service.

According to a young man with the Twitter handle, London Akan, his friend drove to a hotel to pick a client who had requested his service only to discover the ride was for his girlfriend who had met the client in the hotel.

Akan disclosed that when his male friend arrived at the hotel, he met his girlfriend who had just finished having a good time with the client, and he was supposed to drive her home.

Recounting the incident in a post on Twitter, London Akan wrote:

''Them order bolt for one babe and nah her boyfriend come to pick her up from the hotel. No be small matter omo this guy is heartbroken. I can’t even post that type of video. Chai see as my heartbroken cry. E say e dey give her almost everything wet e make from the bolt.''

