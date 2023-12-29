A Nigerian man has expressed his shock after seeing the loads of messages he sent to a lady years ago

The messages revealed the young man’s persistent and desperate attempts to obtain a lady's WhatsApp number

Despite receiving minimal responses from the lady, he continued to send messages begging for her contact

A young man has shared how he shamelessly embarked on a desperate mission to secure a lady's WhatsApp number in 2020.

Undeterred by her initial disinterest, the man identified as @iampsticks on X bombarded her with messages, repeatedly asking for her contact details.

Man shares his 2020 chat with girl he admired Photo credit: @iiampsticks/X app.

Man’s relentless requests for lady's contact information leave netizens in stitches

Despite receiving only two vague replies, consisting of a simple "lol" and "what's up dear," the young man persisted in his pursuit.

As he continued his relentless messaging, the lady's lack of enthusiasm became apparent.

Undeterred, he employed a range of tactics to win her over, including apologies, promising never to disturb with calls and also claiming that receiving a reply from her made his day.

He captioned the post;

“I too mumu for 2020 God have mercy.”

The comical nature of the exchanges did not go unnoticed by netizens who found amusement in the young man's persistent yet unsuccessful attempts.

Netizens react to hilarious exchange between man and lady in 2020

The screenshots of the young man's chat quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of netizens.

Netizens found humour in the young man's unwavering determination and this caused a wave of reactions and comments.

@KinqKudos reacted:

“Omo, let me have your number before you blow.”

@Irunnia_ commented:

“Good pm? Bro you supposed carry this go your grave.”

@campus reacted:

“Omo! I'm ashamed on your behalf cos what's this kind of texting?”

@_big_emmy commented:

“You really dull that year.”

@__Dejoke reacted:

“Give me your number before you blows. You prophesied it, hope you are a pastor now?”

@mamiyohh reacted:

"You just vexx come cast yourself. Na wa.”

See the post below:

Man woos pretty lady with dope letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a love letter written by a Nigerian man who professed his undying love for his crush has caused a frenzy online. In his letter, the writer clearly stated his qualifications as he hoped to win the lady's heart.

According to the young man who said he was applying to the 'University of love', he had about 9 qualifications including good looks, faithfulness and great dress sense. Part of his message read: "Hello my life, (three kisses before you read) Dear my honourable sweetable fantastic cocotic and everlasting one. I hope you are feeling fine.

"I am applying to the university of your heart under the course of love and here are my qualifications as follows." Reply if I am qualified into the university of your heart my wonderful dream. Let the God who decorates each golden ray of the sun reach you with success, happiness, wish you a super duper blessing."

Source: Legit.ng