A Nigerian man wrote a love letter to his crush and listed out the qualifications he possesses to win her heart

After listing out his qualifications in the form of courses and grades, he requested a reply if he was qualified to be in the University of her heart

The striking love letter has attracted lots of comments from netizens who found the letter amusing

A love letter written by a Nigerian man who professed his undying love for his crush has caused a frenzy online.

In his letter, the writer clearly stated his qualifications as he hoped to win the lady's heart.

Man writes love letter to crush Photo credit: itz_chimblu/Twitter, Nick Correia/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the young man who said he was applying to the 'University of love', he had about 9 qualifications including good looks, faithfulness and great dress sense.

Part of his message read:

"Hello my life, (three kisses before you read) Dear my honourable sweetable fantastic cocotic and everlasting one. I hope you are feeling fine.

"I am applying to the university of your heart under the course of love and here are my qualifications as follows."

"Reply if I am qualified into the university of your heart my wonderful dream. Let the God who decorates each golden ray of the sun reach you with success, happiness, wish you a super duper blessing."

Social media reactions

@ackandili said:

"I can't stop laughing, please just accept him. This grammar cannot go to waste."

@dollyChris wrote:

"God when ooo, am I a spoon."

@EstherFestus commented:

"I rebuke this kind love o, better go back to secondary at least learn how to spell."

@Starlly added:

"When I thought I've seen it all, this struck me hard, lol."

@nanalovely commented:

"Is the effort for me."

@ComfortZion reacted:

"Hahahahaaaa, abeg who be this one, so they still write love letter."

Secondary school teacher receives love letter from student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian teacher has shared the love letter she received from one of her male students in school.

In the letter, the young boy professed his undying love for her and begged her to reciprocate his love. Speaking further, he pleaded that she overlook his age and focus more on making him useful since his love for her already made him 'useless'.

"Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out from my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously. Although I am still in secondary school, I have plans of becoming a rich man. "I know you will say I am a small boy but let me tell you when you are in love age does not matter. I am becoming very useless all because I keep thinking of you.

Source: Legit.ng