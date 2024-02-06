A woman sparked hilarious reactions on social media with her comment on a post of Angolans congratulating Nigeria

The woman asked if their goalkeeper was single, revealing that his aura caught her attention

Her comment on the X app ignited a buzz online as netizens dropped funny reactions to her comment

A Nigerian woman, Adaobi Amadi, has expressed her interest in Angola's goalkeeper, Signori Antonio.

The bold woman announced her attraction on X after Nigeria emerged winner of the match against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Woman shoots her shot on Angolan goalkeeper

The woman identified as @adaobi_amadi dropped a comment under a post of Angolan team congratulating Nigeria on their win.

Adaobi revealed her intentions towards the goalkeeper despite the fact that Nigerians were still throwing banters at Angolans over their loss.

According to her, the goalkeeper had caught her attention as the match was ongoing.

She said that he may not have saved any goal for his team but he got her attention. She also inquired if the goalkeeper was single.

She wrote:

“Thank you, Angola. Now, in the spirit of sportsmanship. Is your goalkeeper single, please? He may not have caught the ball, but he definitely caught my eyes.”

Reactions as woman shoots shot at goalkeeper

The woman’s comment ignited lots of reactions from netizens.

@jobon8723 reacted:

“Stay one place make we drag them finish before you go drag man!”

@phil_roman_ reacted:

“You have Chemistry on Monday 3rd period oh!!”

@OlusegunAmisu said:

“Aunty Ada my mummy said you want to leave our school and go to Angola because of one Goalkeeper.”

@nonsookongwul reacted:

“Others are dragging Angola, you are dragging man.. Aunty be calming down naa And I just saw a screenshot of this tweet on Whatsapp now now.”

@Spotlight Abby said:

“I approve of this quest. At least, you can be sure of peppered Asun everyday!”

@HendrixPappi said:

“So we were watching their ball and you were also watching his balls?”

@aselugeemain said:

“The way that gkeeper go take whip u as revenge mission ehn, it's the Ghanaians that'll spread the news.”

@zumaa_adekunle said:

“At least if he missed Lookman shots. He should be be able to catch yours.”

Lady shoots her shot at man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that like an American-based Nigerian lady who married a man she DMed on Instagram, another lady in a similar fashion has tied the knot with her heartthrob. The couple who recently wedded had first met on a social media platform, Facebook.

Screenshots of their conversations on the platform shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram showed that the lady had reached out to the man first. The courageous lady had wished the man identified as Ikeneje a happy birthday and a prosperous new year ahead. The unidentified lady and the man would later continue chatting on the platform for a while before eventually exchanging contacts.

@nnegeorge commented: "Is he Nigerian cos we won’t hear the last of it 10 years into the marriage. I can imagine what that girl will go through each time they have a feud, he will remind her every dam*n time. All these annoying guys will come and say “did she die” when y’all are all snubs because the lady that chatted you up doesn’t meet your expectations If I ever shoot any shot, let me know what caused it."

