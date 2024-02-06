A young Nigerian man has shared his heartwarming love story with his followers on the TikTok app

In his post, the emotional man revealed that his wife had been with him since the days he didn't have anything

Netizens who watched the clip were left in awe as they sent congratulatory messages to the couple

A young man has captivated the hearts of netizens after narrating his love affair with his doting wife.

The man identified as @saucemolowo on TikTok revealed that his wife brought good luck into his life.

Man appreciates wife who stayed by his side Photo credit: @saucemolowo/TikTok.

Man shares heartwarming journey of true love

According to the man, his wife came into his life when he had nothing and didn’t have any hope.

He said that he had even advised his wife to leave him and move on or she would end up drinking garri with him forever. However, she refused to leave and stood by him.

As time passed, he was able to get a little money which he used to get her an engagement ring, and also did their traditional marriage.

In his words:

“I got small money I ran to Aboki shop buy ring engage Immediately. Small money entered my hand we started planning for our traditional marriage, so we snapped our wedding shoot.”

Things started becoming better, she fell pregnant and had a baby boy and their family increased.

They started glowing and living well, the woman fell pregnant again, had their second baby and it was a baby girl.

“Like play play am now a father of 2,” he said.

Netizens react to couple's heartwarming love story

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from netizens.

Watch the video below:

