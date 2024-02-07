A Nigerian lady who runs a cleaning service has impressed netizens after cleaning several churches for free

The lady revealed that she had set out to clean not less than 10 churches in a personal act of service to God

However, some netizens in the comments section insisted that she shouldn't have shared the video on social media

Mixed reactions have been trailing a viral video of a Nigerian lady cleaning different churches for free.

The lady identified as @charityodinakachi on TikTok shared a video of herself tidying up the churches alone.

Lady vows to clean 10 churches Photo credit: @charityodinakachi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vows to clean 10 churches

According to the young lady, she was carrying out the task as an act of service to God and has set out to clean 10 churches.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Charity said that she was already in her 4th church and would be moving on to the next one by Saturday.

In her words:

“The 4th church out of 10 churches that I'm cleaning for free. Grateful to God for strength. We go again on Saturday for RCCG. God has blessed @Cochiscleaningservices.”

Reactions as lady cleans churches for free

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who shared their opinions on the video.

Beads By Christy said:

“Weldone but you nor suppose tell us.”

Treasure reacted:

“Well done.”

Amii_babyyy commented:

“God bless you.”

Treasure said:

“More grace.”

Adisa lyanvoluwa|Oluwaniyo said:

“Well done.”

Paulooski1 said:

“Nobody send yaapapaa.”

Sarah Njemeni said:

“It should be your secret service. Let's be careful how we seek for praise of men, it will Rob us of God's blessings.”

Sheila reacted:

“These are things that supposed to be between you and God.”

Asa reacted:

“Can you clean my home for free? Believe me, my house is a virgin house and pure. No negative vibe and I haven't had sex there too. Very pure house.”

Watch the video below:

Good Samaritan gifts icecream seller N200k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sum of N200k has reached the hands of a Nigerian man who was seen hawking ice cream in public.

According to a heartwarming video seen on Instagram, the man received the gift from kindness crusader, Joy Ondeku, who first brought him to the limelight.

Kind Nigerians collectively donated the N200k gifted to the man by Joy on Instagram to appreciate his hard work. Other comments suggest that the man has been in the business for at least 20 years, with one testifier saying he knew the man while in secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng